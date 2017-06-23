Amendment Backers Seek Big Changes To Legislative Elections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Backers of a proposal that would make major changes to state legislative elections and the way lawmakers’ political districts are revised plan to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year.

Supporter Drey Samuelson said Friday that they hope to start gathering signatures in August to put the proposed amendment to a vote. It would create nonpartisan primary elections for legislative candidates, remove their party labels from the ballot and establish an independent commission to redraw state legislators’ districts.

The proposal shares similarities with two constitutional amendments that voters rejected in 2016. Samuelson says the Legislature is unpopular among voters, who are ready for a change.

Supporters would have to submit nearly 28,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by November 2017 for the amendment to appear on the 2018 ballot.