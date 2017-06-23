Business Owner: Fireworks Sales Exceeding Expectations In NW Iowa

It’s been four weeks since Iowans have been able to buy and sell fireworks. When the law was passed in May for sales to begin on June 1, the state received more than a thousand applications for business licenses. Since then, more than 630 stands have popped up across the state. Despite a lot of competition, one new business says sales are exceeding their expectations.

Walon Anderson said, “Today, I got fountains, some firecrackers and hopefully, hopefully the wife likes them. She’s looking for the colorful stuff, not so loud.”

This is Anderson’s fifth trip to a fireworks stand so far this summer.

Anderson said, “I grew up with fireworks, so when we first moved here and not being able to have fireworks it was kind of a let down, a big let down, actually.”

For nearly two decades, the Alaska native has traveled from Spencer to Sioux Falls to buy them. Not this year though. Now he’s giving business to nearby towns instead of nearby states.

“It’s like finally, you know, I don’t have drive that extra hour to go out of my way to get them because I was lighting them off either way so it’s about time,” said Anderson.

Hoping to cash in on the new law, ‘It’s Lit Fireworks’ got their first license to sell three weeks ago.

“We’re seeing a real mix. I mean, we’re getting people coming down from Minnesota, yesterday we had some people over here from Sioux Falls, a lot of vacationers up to the lakes, just a lot of the surrounding towns,” said ‘It’s Lit Fireworks’ Co-Owner Joel Bousema.

‘It’s Lit’ now has seven locations throughout northwest Iowa; their biggest on the northeast corner of Highway 86 and 9 near Spirit Lake. Even with a stand setting up shop directly across the street, he says they just keep getting busier.

Bousema said, “We’re very happy with how it’s going. We’re seeing a nice trend week over week and day over day as far as the increases, the foot traffic, and we’re excited to what’s going to happen this next week and a half.”

They just got in their second shipment, 13 more pallets of bottle rockets, roman candles, and cakes.

“We restocked all of our locations and we are loaded to the gills,” Bousema said. “We are not going to run out when the fourth hits.”

The state fire marshal says they still have more than 50 applications for business licenses pending. Fireworks sales run through July 8.