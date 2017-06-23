Gold Fall To Storm Lake

White Caps Win 17-9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls GOLD dropped its third game in a row, losing the Storm Lake Whitecaps on Friday night, 17-9. The GOLD are now 3-6 on the season and 1-2 against the Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Storm Lake put up a five spot in the first inning and never relinquished the lead.

With the Whitecaps leading 8-1 through 2 ½ innings, the GOLD when on a run to close the gap to an 8-5 Whitecap lead after four innings. The GOLD scored two in the third off of a two-out, two-RBI single by Ford Schroeder (Augustana University) and scored two in the fourth off of a Mitch Gullickson (Wayne State College) RBI single and a Cole Jensen (Luther College).

The Whitecaps ran away with the rest of the game score at least two runs in each of the last four innings and eventually taking the contest, 17-9.

Schroeder was the Touchstone Energy Player of the Game after going 1-for-4 with a single and 4 RBI. Jensen went 3-for-5 with three singles and one RBI and John Holleran (Stanislaus State) and Matt Morgan (Kishwaukee College) each recorded two hits.

Caleb Stratmoen (Augustana University) took the loss for the GOLD after going three innings giving up eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and striking out four. Drew Klemme (Post 307) went four innings in relief giving up four earned runs on seven hits.

The GOLD will be back in action tomorrow night in a rematch against the Whitecaps at Karras Park at 7:05 p.m.

-Sioux Falls Gold