Midwest Regional Soccer Championships Bring Top Talent To Sioux Falls

Tournament Kicks Off Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Midwest Regional Championships are bringing quite the economic impact to Sioux Falls.

And oh by the way the soccer is pretty good too!

224 of the top boys and girls soccer teams from the upper midwest are in town this week battling for a spot in the national championships in Frisco Texas next month. They’re also battling to catch the eye of college and professional coaches, as some of the top talent in the country will be on display at Yankton Trails Park.

The tournament runs through Wednesday.