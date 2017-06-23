Police Warn Of Scams After Sioux Falls Resident Out $500

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man was scammed out of $500 and now authorities are warning others of what to watch out for.

Police say the victim received a call from someone saying they were with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer said there was a warrant out for the victims arrest and that he needed to purchase $500 in green dot cards to pay the warrant.

The victim complied and later found out it was a scam.

“The main take away is that the sheriff’s office, there is no law enforcement that takes any type of payment with green dot and no credit cards. That should be the first warning, do some checking, call the Sheriffs office, the FBI, there are a lot of variations of the scam and people need to do some checking before they start purchasing these things. That should be the first clue that this is a scam,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

If you do receive a call like this, do not give out any of your personal information, or make a payment. Instead, be sure to call police.