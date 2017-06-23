Sioux Falls Man Arrested On Rape, Assault Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 54-year-old man is arrested on assault and 3rd degree rape charges after neighbors say they heard violent arguing for several nights.

Police say James Dynowski was arrested yesterday evening after neighbors in the 4400 block of Solberg Avenue heard arguing with a woman and called police.

Police say neighbors had been concerned around midnight the night before, when they say Dynowski punched the woman multiple times.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.