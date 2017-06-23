Soccer Tournament Expected to Net Big Profit For Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The soccer balls were already flying Friday as 224 teams dawned on Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls for opening day of the U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Championships.

The tournament, which ends Wednesday, brings in teams and fans from across the country.

While the players come here to score, it’s the Sioux Falls economy that wins big.

“This is a $17 million impact to the city of Sioux Falls, so this is a big deal,” said Teri Schmidt with the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

With those 224 teams come the players and staff, their fans, friends and family all calling Sioux Falls home for the next six days.

“You think of the restaurant business, the gas stations, the shopping, and the other entertainment in town when they’re not playing. It trickles through and then you think about the tax dollars it creates,” said Schmidt.

The impact was already being felt at some restaurants on day one of the tournament.

“Already tonight, we already have four teams on our way in,” said Kelsey Anderson, General Manager of All Day Cafe by Minervas. “I’m expecting a substantial amount of business. I know we have a group of 40 tomorrow [Saturday] night, another soccer team, and I’m sure we’ll get millions of calls in the afternoon at break time.”

The influx of the expected 15,000 people coming into town could boost area restaurant sales by 25 to 40 percent.

While the weekend weather might not be ideal, the gloomy skies could actually help some businesses net more profit.

“There’s nothing else in town going on this weekend and there’s thousands of people in town with nothing to do,” said Anderson. “And cruddy weather, what else is there to do besides go out to eat?”

This is the fifth time Sioux Falls has hosted the event.