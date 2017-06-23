Storm Hope To Play Familiar Tune Against Iowa In Conference Title Game

Sioux Falls Beat Barnstormers 45-24 Last Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With their postseason fates at stake last week, the Sioux Falls Storm and Iowa Barnstormers played the regular season finale like it was a playoff game.

Tomorrow they’ll meet again in an actual playoff game.

The two teams meet at the Premier Center in the United Conference Championship game at 5:05 PM. If the Storm play the way they did a week ago, specifically in the second half of that game, they’ll be heading to their 8th straight United Bowl. Sioux Falls outscored Iowa 28-3 to pick up the 45-24 road win and earn homefield throughout the playoffs.

Traditionally it’s tough to play a team in consecutive weeks, especially since neither could afford to hold anything back.