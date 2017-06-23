Thibodeau & Wolves Excited To Land Versatile Butler

Blockbuster Trade Nets Minnesota Proven Veteran

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — For the first time in more than a decade there is some real buzz around the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That’s what happens when you pull off a blockbuster trade and bring in a three time all-star.

Minnesota sent Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the 7th overall pick in last night’s draft to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for star guard Jimmy Butler and the 16th overall pick which ended up being Creighton’s Justin Patton.

The 28 year old has developed into one of the top players in the NBA over the last six seasons, averaging over 20 points a game in each of the last three seasons, including last year’s career high of just under 24 a game.

He’s also one of the top defensive players in the game and reunites with the coach who drafted him, Tom Thibodeau.