Thune: Drought Aid Triggered For 6 South Dakota Counties

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – U.S. Sen. John Thune says drought aid is coming to ranchers with cattle in six counties of South Dakota.

Thune said Thursday the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates those counties are now categorized as being in extreme drought. That triggers three months of payments under the Livestock Forage Program to eligible producers with grazing livestock.

The counties are Campbell, Dewey, Walworth, Potter, McPherson and Edmunds.

Thune says grazing livestock producers who experience extreme drought need quick assistance to provide additional feed and grazing.

The Republican senator co-authored the Livestock Forage Program which was first included in the 2008 farm bill and later in the 2014 farm bill.

U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem says she’s urging the USDA to quickly provide producers relief.

Drought conditions have prompted many ranchers to sell off cattle.