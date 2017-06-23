Woman Accused In Protest Shooting Released To Halfway House

Adel Toay
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A federal judge in North Dakota is allowing a move from jail to a halfway house for a Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers during a protest against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Red Fawn Fallis is to stand trial Dec. 5 on weapons counts and a civil disorder charge.

Authorities allege Fallis fired a gun three times at officers during a confrontation last October. Fallis has pleaded not guilty and has been jailed in Rugby.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland ordered Tuesday that Fallis be released to a halfway house in Fargo, over the objection of prosecutors.

Fallis’ attorney also has requested that her trial be moved out of Bismarck, where pipeline protests caused disruptions for months.

