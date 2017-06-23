Zack Anderson 4th In High Jump At Junior Nationals

USD's Nilsen & Grove Also Honored By Summit League

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–South Dakota freshman Zack Anderson placed fourth in the high jump at the U.S. Junior National Championships held at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.

Anderson cleared two bars in the competition, making his first attempt at 6 feet, 8 ¾ inches to earn fourth place. UCLA’s Isaiah Holmes and Arizona’s Justice Summerset took home the top two spots to earn the bid to represent the United States at the 2017 Pan American Junior Championships in Trujillo, Peru.

A native of Parker, S.D., Anderson came to USD as the sixth South Dakota high schooler to clear the 7-foot barrier in the high jump and the first to do it in 24 years. He leaped to the top of the Coyote record book during his freshman campaign, clearing a personal best of 7-1 at the Summit League Championships in May to take home a league title. The height also tied the outdoor school record. Anderson’s indoor best of 7-0 ¼ ranks fourth on USD’s all-time charts.

In addition to his Summit League title outdoors in the high jump, he finished runner-up at the indoor championship meet. Anderson also competed in the long jump and triple jump for the Coyotes. Anderson qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary round, where he placed 35th.

The Coyotes continue action in Sacramento over the weekend. Freshman Chris Nilsen and senior Emily Grove compete in the pole vault at the U.S. National Championships. Nilsen vaults at 2 p.m. (CT) on Saturday while Grove jumps at 2 p.m. (CT) on Sunday.

South Dakota pole vaulters Emily Grove and Chris Nilsen have been named the Summit League Women’s and Men’s Athlete of the Month for the months of May and June as announced by the league office Friday.

Nilsen, collecting the honor for the fifth consecutive month, breaks the league’s season and career record for Athlete of the Month awards by a male student-athlete.

The duo swept the Summit League Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year honors earlier in the week. Grove and Nilsen both captured Summit League Championship pole vault titles in May. They also simultaneously held the top mark in the NCAA for three weeks this spring.

Grove, a native of Pontiac, Ill., captured her sixth career All-America honor at the NCAA Championships after finishing in a tie for 15th place. Grove holds a personal best in the vault of 15 feet, 1 inch. She posted the top qualifying spot at the NCAA West Preliminary, jumping a meet record 14-1 without a miss in the competition. Grove also earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-America first team and was named Academic All-Summit League this season.

Nilsen, hailing from Kansas City, Mo., placed third at the NCAA Championships in the pole vault for the best finish by a Coyote male at the outdoor meet since USD’s move to Division I. He broke the Summit League Championship record in May after clearing 18-1. Nilsen posted the top height in the NCAA, and ninth in the world, during the outdoor season with a mark of 18-9 ½. He was also named the USTFCCCA Midwest Field Athlete of the Year.

Both Nilsen and Grove have qualified for the U.S. National Championships held in Sacramento, Calif., this weekend. Nilsen jumps at 2 p.m. (CT) on Saturday and Grove vaults at 2 p.m. (CT) Sunday. Should either place in the top-three of their respective event, they would advance to the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, England, later this summer.

-South Dakota Coyotes