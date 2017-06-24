Aspen Dental Provides Free Dental Care to Veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Aspen Dental opened its doors across the nation to veterans for free today, including in Sioux Falls.

The annual “Day of Service” is part of Aspen Dental’s ‘Healthy Mouth Movement’, targeted to help veterans.

Veterans were required to schedule an appointment ahead of time in order to receive the service.

Aspen Dental says they host the event because veterans might have insurance, but lack having dental care.

They say this is their way of giving back.

“It makes me feel great and I know everyone else here feels the same way and my colleagues across the country that are participating. They all feel great about it; it’s very satisfying to be able to help veterans,” says Aspen Dental Dentist Dr. Brian Woodhul.

“It’s; I can’t explain it, I’d cry if I tried to explain how much it meant to me for them to do this,” says Air Force Veteran Joan Thomson.

About 25 veterans were given free dental care today, at the west 41st street location in Sioux Falls.