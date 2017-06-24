BACK TO THE BOWL! Storm Crush Iowa For United Conference Title

Sioux Falls Heading To 8th Straight United Bowl After 66-32 Win

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Storm (15-2) soar past the Iowa Barnstormers (13-4) 66-32 on Saturday, June 24th in front of 6,225 fans to bring home their eighth consecutive United Conference Championship.

The Sioux Falls Storm won the toss and kicked off to the Barnstormers who returned the kickoff for a touchdown. But the Storm would answer back with a 48-yard kickoff return by Korey Williams to bring the score to 7-7. Sioux Falls would end the first quarter with a one-yard quarterback keeper by Lorenzo Brown and a 14-7 lead.

The Storm would start the second quarter by scoring three consecutive touchdowns. First Lorenzo Brown would connect with Judd Harrold for a 15-yard touchdown, then a 12-yard touchdown reception by Korey Williams and a 25-yard interception by Jermaine Robinson to put the Storm on top 35-7. The Barnstormers cut the lead to 35-14 after a six-yard rushing touchdown by Rasheed Williams. The half would end after a 28-yard field goal by Justin Syrovatka to give the Storm a 38-14.

The Sioux Falls Storm would start the third quarter by scoring back-to-back touchdowns by Robbie Rouse extending the Storm’s lead 52-14. The Iowa Barnstormers would answer a 14-yard touchdown reception by Ryan Balentine to end the quarter with a score of 52-20.

Iowa would start the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown by Travis Patridge to Brady Roland. Sioux Falls would get on the board again with a five-yard touchdown reception by Judd Harrold from Lorenzo Brown to put the score at 59-26. The Barnstormers answered with a nine-yard rushing touchdown by Travis Patridge and a successful two-point conversion to bring the score to 59-32. Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown would find a wide open Mike Tatum for a 46-yard touchdown to bring the final score to 66-32.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown completed 12 of 17 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns along with one rushing touchdown. Robbie Rouse carried the ball eight times for 29 yards and two touchdowns. Mike Tatum caught five passes for 98 yards and one touchdown, while Judd Harold tallied three grabs for 30 yards and two touchdowns. Korey Williams had three receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown along with one kickoff return. Jermaine Robinson and Elijah Fields each had one interception and Rashard Smith had two interceptions. Fields led the Storm with 10 tackles.

The Sioux Falls Storm will host the Arizona Rattlers in the 2017 United Bowl. Kickoff will be at 5:05pm on July 8th. Tickets go on sale Monday at 10:00am at the Premier Center Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

-Sioux Falls Storm