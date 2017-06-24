Brandon’s Jake Adams Homers In First Pro At-Bat

Playing For Tri-City Valley Cats In New York

TROY, NY — After he was selected in the Major League Baseball Draft by Houston, Brandon’s Jake Adams told us that he thought his game would transfer well to the professional level where they swing wood bats instead of the BB Core.

And the NCAA’s top homerun hitter didn’t waste any time proving that correct.

In his first at-bat for the Single-A Tri-City Valley Cats in Troy New York, Jake did what he normally does, launch an Adams Bomb! It went 425 feet to dead center field for his first professional hit and homerun.

It was his only hit in four plate appearances, but it’s quite the way to start a career!

-Video Courtesy Mark Singelais/Times-Union