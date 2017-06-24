Businesses Looking For Weekend Boost in Sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Traffic backups near the intersection of 49th and Louise Avenue is no news to Sioux Falls drivers.

Not only has the traffic brought delays, but it’s also killed sales for businesses in the area.

It’s a site that many drivers in Sioux Falls are used to seeing, orange cones, near the intersection of 49th Street and Louise Avenue.

Since the construction started a few months ago, navigating around the intersection is a hassle motorist say they still can’t get used to.

“Traffic is always bad, so you have to like make extra time when you go over this side of town, or you have to take an alternate route to get to where you want to go,” says Mike Schmidtman.

Others try to avoid the area as much as they can, but sometimes they end up finding themselves in the middle of the jam.

“Most of the time I forget until I get here; then I remember I’m going to be late, wherever I’m going,” says Beth Jernberg.

With the Midwest Regional Soccer Championships in town, traffic isn’t the only thing that will likely increase on one of the state’s busiest roads.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries on the corner of 49th Street and Louise Avenue is hoping sales will increase too.

The restaurant says since the construction started, business has been slow.

“As soon as they moved to this side of the street, that’s when it really hit us, the most. It definitely slowed things, just because there’s only one way to get in,” says Five Guys General Manager Brandon Bray.

The soccer tournament is expected to bring 15-thousand people to Sioux Falls, over the next five days, and expected to boost restaurant sales by 25 to 40 percent.

“Hopefully, with the soccer tournament in town that will boost up a little bit, but only time will tell,” says Bray.

The construction on Louise Avenue is expected to be complete in November.