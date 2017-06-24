Canaries Stomp Salina Again 15-1

Birds Have Outscored Stockade 30-2 In Series

Sioux Falls, SD – The Canaries put on a déjà vu performance, beating the Salina Stockade 15-1 for the second straight night, this time in front of 2,437 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Fresh off a 15-run performance against the Stockade Friday night, the Canaries bats picked up right where they left off, taking an early lead and never looking back.

Jabari Henry and Blake Schmit strung together back-to-back singles in the bottom of the first before Aaron Gretz cleared the bases with a three-run homer, his first of the year.

Gretz finished the night 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI. Gretz was one of seven Canaries with two-or-more hits on the evening, and Schmit paced the Canaries with four.

The Birds got right back at it in the second inning, doubling their run total on four singles and a walk.

Brett Marr started the rally with a two-out single, and Henry followed with a walk. Schmit, Gretz and Chris Jacobs each followed with singles as well, and the lead stood at 6-0 heading into the third.

In the top of the fourth, the Stockade got on the board on an errant throw from Mike Falsetti, but Troy Marks would shut Salina down the rest of the way, pitching his best start of the season.

The run-scoring continued for the Birds in the fifth and sixth. On five hits and three errors, the Canaries extended their lead to 13-1, scoring four in the bottom of the fifth and three in the bottom of the sixth.

On the hill, Marks was just as proficient as the Canaries bats, allowing one unearned run over seven innings of work. Marks walked two, and struck out a season-high six batters, while allowing just three hits.

The Canaries tacked on two more in the bottom of the eighth, equaling their run total from Friday night. Sioux Falls totaled 15 runs on a season-high 19 hits, in the win.

Through two games against the Stockade this weekend, the Canaries have totaled 30 runs on 33 hits.

Taylor Thurber took the loss for the Stockade, allowing 10 runs, eight earned, over 4.0 innings pitched. With the loss, Salina falls to 2-34 on the season.

Marks picks up the win for the Canaries, his second on the season, while Jeff Inman and Nicco Blank pitched scoreless innings of relief for the Birds. With the victory, the Canaries move to 16-18 on the year.

The Canaries will look to sweep the Stockade on Sunday afternoon, sending RHP Miles Nordgren (1-2, 5.57 ERA) to the hill. Salina will counter with LHP Connor Bach (1-2, 4.68 ERA).

Sunday is Non-Profit Day at the Birdcage! The Canaries will be welcoming guests from various Non-Profit organizations from around the community. Be sure to stop by the various tables located around the main concourse area and find out how these terrific organizations are impacting life in your community.

Sunday is also another Sunday Funday at The Birdcage! Kids run the bases, meet the players and get autographs after every Sunday home game at The Birdcage this season! Gates open at 3:00 PM, and first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM.

For information on single game tickets, contact the Canaries Ticket office at (605) 336-6060 or visit sfcanaries.com for more information.