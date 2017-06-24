With Dry Conditions, SD Fire Marshal Stresses Fireworks Safety

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota State Fire Marshal says it’s especially important this year to be careful with fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says using fireworks safely is always the main concern, but dry conditions in most of South Dakota this year mean there’s a higher risk of starting unintentional fires. He says officials are “really encouraging people to be careful with fireworks.”

Fireworks can be legally purchased in South Dakota from Tuesday until July 5. It’s legal to light off fireworks through July 9.

Merriman says mishandled fireworks can cause injuries or fires. Individual cities can adopt fireworks limitations that are stricter than the state’s rules.