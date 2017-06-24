Former Stampede Kotkansalo & Swayman Selected In NHL Draft

Detroit & Boston Pick Former Herd Teammates

Sioux Falls, SD—Defenseman Kasper Kotkansalo (KOT-kawn-SAH-lo) and goaltender Jeremey Swayman became the 38th and 39th Stampede players to be selected by and NHL club when their names were called during the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago on Saturday. A total of 48 players with USHL ties were selected during the draft, click here to see the entire list.

Kotkansalo was selected in the third round (71st overall) by the Detroit Red Wings. The Espoo, Finland native played a key defensive role with the Stampede this past season, earning a team high plus/minus rating of plus-12 to go along with one goal and 12 assists in 47 games. He also traveled with Team Finland U20 in the World Juniors over the course of the season and won a gold medal for Team Finland U18 in 2016. He will attend Boston University in the fall.

Swayman was taken in the fourth round (111th overall) by the Boston Bruins. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound netminder appeared in 32 games for the Stampede this past season, posting 2.90 goals against average (GAA) and .914 save percentage. The Anchorage, AK native wasted little time impressing scouts during the season, posting 48 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory over Tri-City in his first ever USHL start. Swayman will suit up for the University of Maine starting in September.

-Sioux Falls Stampede