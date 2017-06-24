Gold Bounce Back Against Storm Lake

Solid Pitching & Defense Keys 6-3 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls GOLD snapped a three-game losing skid behind the arm of Joey Cardamon (Luther College) and the bat of Derek Dahlke (Augustana University). Sioux Falls defeated the Storm Lake Whitecaps 6-3 on Saturday night and improved to 4-6 on the season.

Cardamon went eight strong innings giving up three earned runs on four hits and striking out nine. Cardamon’s lone blemish came on a Andrew Kasperbauer three-run home run with one out in the eighth inning. Cardamon answered by striking out the next two batters. Cardamon improved to 2-0 on the season with an ERA of 3.00 and 22 strikeouts over 21 innings pitched.

Brody Hagel-Pitt (University of Hawaii) picked up the save for the GOLD by throwing a spotless ninth and striking out two.

Dahlke led the GOLD at the plate going 2-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBI. Luke Rysavy (University of Sioux Falls) went 3-for-4 at the plate with two singles and a double. Lucas Barry (Augustana University) and Mitch Gullickson (Wayne State College) each recorded two hits.

The GOLD got on the board in the first inning. After a Barry leadoff walk, Dahlke drove in Barry with a RBI single. Barry would get a RBI single of his own in the second, giving the GOLD a 2-0 lead after two innings.

A Gullickson RBI double and a Rysavy RBI single in the fourth inning gave the GOLD a 4-0 lead and plenty of breathing room for Cardamon who was cruising along.

Dahlke concluded the scoring for the GOLD with a two-run home run in the fifth inning giving the GOLD a 6-0 lead and helping Sioux Falls win the ballgame 6-3.

Cardamon and Dahlke were named co-Touchstone Energy Players of the Game.

The GOLD travel to Carroll, Iowa tomorrow to take on the Carroll Merchants with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

-Sioux Falls Gold