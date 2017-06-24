Storyland Children’s Theatre Underway At McKennan Park In Sioux Falls

KDLT's Josh Bixler Takes You Front Row And Center

For more than 25 years, Storyland Children’s Theatre has been a staple in Sioux Falls. Produced free of charge by the city Parks and Recreation Department, the shows drew around 21,000 visitors last year.

Storyland Children’s Theatre was started in 1989 through a grant from the South Dakota Arts Council. The shows take place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the summer months at 10 a.m. with an extra show every Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.

KDLT’s Josh Bixler takes us to McKennan Park.