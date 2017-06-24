Texas Mom Arrested After Leaving Kids In Hot Car To Teach Them A Lesson

Children Found Dead Locked Inside Car

(NBC)- Authorities say a Texas woman left her two young children in a hot car as punishment. The children were later found dead locked inside the car.

Cynthia Randolph of Weatherford, Tex. was arrested Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child. The incident happened in late May. Then she initially told authorities the children locked themselves in the car.

The story changed on Friday. Investigators say Randolph said she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car to teach the girl a lesson.

Randolph told them she closed the car door when the girl refused to come and went back inside her home to smoke marijuana and nap for two to three hours.

Temperatures reached the mid-90’s that day.