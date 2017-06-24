USA Basketball Brings Coaches Clinic To Sioux Falls

Pentagon Hosting Two Day Event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — We see plenty of basketball clinics for young players throughout the summer.

This weekend USA Basketball is holding one to make their coaches better.

The USA Basketball Coaches Academy began today at the Sanford Pentagon. Via lectures, panel discussions, on-court exercises and more, the Academy gives coaches of all levels a chance to learn different styles of teaching and coaching.

Among the guests of honor are Iowa State men’s coach Steve Prohm, Drake women’s coach Jennie Baranczyk, Augie’s Tom Billeter, and US National Coach Don Showalter, who says it’s important to give coaches a forum like this to properly grow the game of basketball.

The camp concludes tomorrow.