Area’s Growth Attracts USA Basketball

Coaches Camp At Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Yesterday we showed you a bit of the USA Basketball Coaches Academy which concluded today at the Sanford Pentagon.

Normally these academies are held in bigger metropolitan cities like Boston or New York. Sioux Falls, South Dakota and this region have become a player now though with the explosion of facilities and the growth of the college game from the Division One level down to NAIA.