Canaries Complete Raid Of Stockade With Sunday Sweep

Birds Sweep Three Game Set Over Salina With 11-4 Win

Sioux Falls, SD – For the third straight night, the Canaries put up double-digit runs against the Salina Stockade, sweeping the three-game set with an 11-4 win in front of a crowd of 2,681 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Though the Birds left the bases loaded in the first inning, it didn’t take long for Sioux Falls to get back on the scoreboard, having scored 30 runs on 33 hits in the first two games of the series.

Louis Mele led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run, his second of the year, giving the Canaries a 1-0 lead. Four batters later, Aaron Gretz and Chris Jacobs went back-to-back, Gretz with a three-run bomb and Jacobs with a solo shot, extending the Birds’ lead to 5-0.

And the Canaries got right back at it in the third. After a leadoff walk by Mike Falsetti, Mele and Dan Motl put together back-to-back doubles, extending the lead to 7-0.

An RBI single by Brett Marr made it 8-0, before Marr came around to score on Blake Schmit’s RBI single, giving the Birds a 9-0 lead.

The Stockade would get runs back in the fourth and fifth, but the Miles Nordgren would keep the scoring to a minimum, holding Salina to three runs on 12 hits, stranding seven Stockade batters over 7.0 innings pitched.

Jabari Henry made it 10-2 in the fifth, knocking in Brett Marr with his RBI double, before the Stockade scored a run of their own in the top of the seventh, cutting Sioux Falls’ lead to 10-3.

But the Canaries would answer back in the bottom of the inning, as Henry picked up another RBI double, driving in Mele from first base.

Mele finished the day 3-for-4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and an RBI, while Henry and Gretz each knocked in three runs apiece.

Salina would tack on another run in the top of the eighth, but James Jones and Andrew Woeck would keep the lead at seven the rest of the way.

In total, the Canaries scored 41 runs on 47 hits against the Stockade.

Nordgren picked up his second win of the season, while Connor Bach took the loss for the Stockade. With the loss, the Stockade falls to 2-35 on the year, while the Canaries move into a tie with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks for third place in the North Division at 17-18 on the season.

The Canaries wrap up their six-game home stand with a 4-2 record, in front of an average crowd of 2,720.

The Birds take the road for a 10-game road trip on Monday, starting with four games against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. LHP Joe Bircher (3-3, 4.43 ERA) will take hill for the Canaries in game one against the Redhawks, with first pitch at 7:02 PM.

