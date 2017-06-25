Congressional Cup Continues To Show Versatility Of Polo In Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Polo Club Hosts Weekend Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Polo is one of the most oldest sports in the world and one of the most inclusive.

Something the Sioux Falls Polo Club put on display this weekend.

Sioux Falls welcomed teams from St. Croix and the Twins Cities for the annual US Polo Association Congressional Cup at Baker Park this weekend. Not only is the sport free of gender restraints with men and women playing together, age isn’t an issue either, with players in this week’s tournament as young as nine and twelve!

For more information on the Sioux Falls Polo club checkout their page on Facebook !