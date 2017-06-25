Fireworks Sales Open Up For South Dakotans Tuesday

TEA, S.D. – In a little over a week, many will be hitting the lakes, grilling burgers and of course, lighting off fireworks, celebrating the Fourth of July. That means many seasonal shops are getting ready for the booming sales.

‘Black Cat’ flags lining the streets, and big, bulky items being checked out, means one thing — fireworks season has begun. For some of us. Those who live in Minnesota, Iowa or Nebraska can make the trip to the Sioux Empire to purchase any kind of firework.

“Seems like most of the time we end up in South Dakota,” says Karen Adams, who traveled from Byron Minnesota with her family, stopping to pick up some fireworks in Tea. “We look for things that are relatively safe, but fun for the kids to watch go off.”

However, residents with a 605 area code have to stick to novelty items like sparklers and poppers.

“We were looking at the parachutes, but we can’t get them yet,” says Sioux Falls resident Shaniah Williams.

That’s due to a state law, but the waiting will soon be over.

“South Dakota fireworks season begins this Tuesday, June 27,” explains owner of Pyro City Fireworks, Kevin Lorenzen.

He says come Tuesday, his business will be booming again.

“This coming week is so much fun,” says Lorenzen. “Besides the fireworks, it’s the excitement in the kids and the parents’ face when they come through the door.”

Those customers will have some new products to choose from. Lorenzen says neon fireworks have been hugely popular, and some of the classics have gotten a face-lift.

“Traditionally, these items have all been made by hand, just amazing craftsmanship,” says Lorenzen while holding onto to a race-car shaped firework. “But we’re just like any industry, production times are getting shorter, labors getting hard to find so were seeing a shift and that’s these items. They’re becoming molded out of plastic.”

While the fireworks shop is only open for a few months out of the year, Lorenzen says his business is a 12-month gig.

“In the off season, we continue to have products coming in, going to demo’s, going to trade shows,” explains Lorenzen. “We’ve been putting in some long weeks and long hours, but it’s minimal to what we have coming up next week.”

Those who don’t live in South Dakota can buy fireworks until August 31st. Residents can only buy until the 5th, however, fireworks can be lit off until July 9th. Lighting up fireworks, even during this upcoming week of sales, is not allowed within the City of Sioux Falls; with the exception of sparklers and snakes. Anyone who is caught discharging fireworks can be given a $95 fine.