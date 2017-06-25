Grove Joins Nilsen In Qualifying For World Pole Vault Championships

USD Vaulters Finish Third

SACRAMENTO, CA — USD pole vaulters Emily Grove and Chris Nilsen struggled at the NCAA Championships earlier this month.

They’re making up for it by going “worldwide”!

Grove joined Nilsen in finishing 3rd place at the National Track & Field Championships, qualifying for the IAAF World Championships in London in early August. For more information check out the USD releases below.

USD PRESS RELEASE ON GROVE

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–South Dakota recent graduate Emily Grove came in clutch in a third-place jump off in the pole vault at the U.S. National Championships to advance to the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, England, later this summer.

Grove will represent the United States on the world stage with 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Sandi Morris and 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist Jenn Suhr. Morris won the event with a clearance of 15-9 while Suhr’s last made bar was 15-3.

Grove and Morgan LeLeux tied for third place with first-attempt makes over 14-5 ¼ and 14-11. When neither Grove or LeLeux, nor the remaining three vaulters, cleared 15-3 the third qualifying spot was determined by a jump-off. The bar moved to 15-1 and Grove tied her personal best height with a clearance on her first attempt to earn a spot on the world team.

Joining Grove in representing South Dakota at the 2017 IAAF World Championships is freshman Chris Nilsen. Nilsen punched his ticket with a third-place finish yesterday afternoon.

A sixth-year senior for the Coyotes from Pontiac, Ill., Grove became the ninth collegiate woman to break the 15-foot barrier this spring. She has tallied the most All-America honors by a Coyote at the NCAA Division I level with six. The 2017 Summit League Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year, she captured her fourth Summit pole vault title in May. Grove was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-American earlier this week.

The IAAF World Championships are scheduled for August 4-13 in London, England.

USD PRESS RELEASE ON NILSEN

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–South Dakota freshman Chris Nilsen vaulted a personal best 18 feet, 10 ¼ inches, to place third at the U.S. Outdoor National Championships. As a top-three finisher with the qualifying standard, Nilsen will represent the United States at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, England, later this summer.

Nilsen joins 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist Sam Kendricks and Andrew Irwin on the United States’ team for the world championship meet. Kendricks won his fourth-straight U.S. title in the event in 19-8 ¼. Irwin also made 18-10 ¼ for second place.

After taking three attempts to make 18-0 ½, Nilsen coasted past the next three heights of 18-4 ½, 18-6 ½ and 18-8 ¼ on first-attempt makes. Five athletes remained in the competition as the bar rose to 18-10 ¼. Nilsen’s make on his second attempt landed him the qualifying spot.

Nilsen is just the fourth collegian since 2000 to place in the top-three of the pole vault at the U.S. Outdoor Championships and the only freshman of the elite group.

The freshman out of Kansas City, Mo., had a standout 2017 campaign for the Coyotes. Nilsen captured USD’s second national title since the move to the Division I during the indoor season and added a third-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championship. He garnered the Summit’s Indoor and Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year awards and broke the league’s indoor and outdoor championship meet records. He was also named the USTFCCCA Midwest Field Athlete of the Year and spent several months on the Bowerman Watch List.

The IAAF World Championships are scheduled for August 4-13 in London, England.