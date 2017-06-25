Man Arrested for Threatening His Children with A Firearm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a Sioux Falls man for threatening his children with a firearm on Saturday night.

Police were called to a northeast Sioux Falls neighborhood shortly before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Chad Allen Johnson had fled the scene.

Police eventually located Johnson and arrested him in Minnehaha County without incident

All of the children were located; one had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Johnson is being charged with aggravated assault domestic, simple assault domestic and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.