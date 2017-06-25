Nebraska Firework Sellers Scramble For New Business In Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska fireworks retailers are scrambling into Iowa after that state’s sales ban ended last month and brushing aside concerns that the new policy could hurt sales for their existing shops along the border.

Retailers say they’re excited to expand into the new market after former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad signed a law last month to legalize bottle rockets, roman candles and other consumer fireworks.

Iowans have traditionally bought fireworks in neighboring states that allow them. Many of the sales take place in Missouri, which offers year-round sales, but also in the Omaha area and South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Many of the Nebraska-based retailers are regional chains that already do business in multiple states.