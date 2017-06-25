New York Police Officer Shot In The Face, Motive Unclear

(NBC) – Police in Rochester, New York are looking for the person who shot an officer in the face Saturday night.

Officer Jeremy Nash was responding to an unrelated call when he was shot.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but the Police Chief says they are investigating the possibility that Officer Nash was targeted because he is a police officer.

Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli said, “Nationally the level of violence against police officers has increased recently and this is something and you know, this is something we’re always concerned about. We’ve talked to him, he’s been very good. Under the circumstances his spirits are good he has been very helpful.”

Officer Nash is in stable condition. The Rochester Mayor says officers deserve to be able to serve and go home safely. The Mayor says he has a three-week-old child.