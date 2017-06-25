Outdoor City Pools Closed Due to Cool Temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Due to cool temperatures, the city says all Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor aquatic centers and pool facilities will be closed Sunday.
The locations of the six public pools are:
- Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue
- Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street
- Kuehn Park Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road
- Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street
- McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue
- Pioneer Spray Park—East Pine Street/North Jessica Avenue
- Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street