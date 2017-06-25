Police Investigating Hit and Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit and run that sent two people to Avera McKennan Hospital Saturday night.

Police responded to 9th Street and Cliff Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a hit and run accident involving two pedestrians.

Police found a man and a woman lying in the street.

The man was conscious but suffered a broken leg and internal injuries.

The woman was not conscious and not breathing with multiple broken bones.

She was revived and stabilized after arriving at the hospital.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the car involved in the accident.

Police believe the car was driven by two Asian or Native American men at the time of the accident.

They are looking for a 4 door blue sedan. The car will have front-end damage and a smashed windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police or Crime Stoppers at (605)367-7007.