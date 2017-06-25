Pride Parades Filled Streets Across The Nation Sunday

(NBC) – Gay Pride parades jammed the streets in cities across the nation Sunday.

In New York City, millions of people were expected to turn out for Sunday’s rainbow-colored celebration, although organizers were also focused on protesting. They picked representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union to be the grand marshals, aligning with the resistance movement. Some wore hats that read “Make America Gay Again.”

Activists are angry because President Donald trump did not issue a proclamation in honor of pride month, unlike his predecessor President Barack Obama.

In Minneapolis, tens of thousands of people lined the streets, but there was controversy leading up to Sunday’s parade.

Organizers initially asked the police department to limit its participation. They thought the sight of uniformed officers would foster unrest after an officer was acquitted earlier this month in the deadly shooting of Philando Castile. Castille’s girlfriend used Facebook live to show the moments immediately following the shooting. But the city’s openly gay Police Chief said the decision was divisive and hurtful to LGBT officers so organizers apologized and welcomed the officers.

A group of protesters holding signs in support of Castile’s family temporarily stopped the parade at times, chanting, ‘no justice, no pride’. They paused for a moment of silence, then started marching again, and the parade resumed.

In Seattle, more than 200,000 gathered for this year’s parade where the theme was ‘Indivisible’. Organizers say they wanted to show the need for those who feel marginalized to turn out and be a part of this year’s event.