South Dakota County Plans Program To Keep Youth Out Of Jail

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A judge has approved a program that Davison County’s lead prosecutor hopes will keep more juveniles out of the court system.

State’s Attorney Jim Miskimins says he’ll base the program off a model in New Jersey that directs youth away from the justice system while still holding them accountable for their actions.

Judge Steven R. Jensen’s approval is the first step in laying the groundwork for a larger Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative that has been discussed this year. Miskimins says his plan will create the foundation necessary for the program.