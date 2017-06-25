Storm Survive Adversity To Win 8th Straight Conference Title

Will Face Arizona In United Bowl July 8th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the 8th straight season the Sioux Falls Storm are heading to the United Bowl as United Conference Champions.

How they did it might make this trip one of the sweetest yet.

Yesterday’s 66-32 United Conference championship win over Iowa was a bit anti-climactic for a team was challenged more than their record indicates. Losses and injuries put the Storm in a position where they could have missed the playoffs had they lost last week.

Fortunately, with some key returners, Sioux Falls started playing its best football and is in position to win a 7th straight IFL Championship.

And the Storm will end the season against the team they started it with….the former Arena Football League power Arizona Rattlers, who won the Intense conference title 62-36 last night in Glendale. These two opened the year way back on February 19th when the Storm won a 40-29 thriller.

They’ll have to wait two weeks for the rematch which is slated to kick off at 5 PM on Saturday, July 8th.