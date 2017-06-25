Texas Mom Arrested After Baby Drowns In Bathtub

Authorities Say The Mother Was On Social Media

(NBC) – Police in Reno, Texas say a six-month-old baby drowned in the bathtub while her mother was on social media.

Twenty-one-year-old Cheyenne Summer Stuckey was arrested and charged with injury to a child. Parker County investigators say Stuckey initially told them she left the child in the tub for only a couple of minutes and returned later to find her daughter floating face down.

However, authorities say Stuckey had been on Facebook messenger for at least 18 minutes while the infant was in the tub. She also told police she was distracted by another child and a loud T.V.

Other children found in the home were placed in foster care.