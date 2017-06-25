Three-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Climbing Into Hot Car

(NBC) – A three-year-old boy has died after crawling into a hot car in Texas.

Fort Worth Police say Keandre Goodman was playing with other children Friday when he climbed inside a car that was inoperable. His parents were looking for him when they made the heartbreaking discovery. Police say he was inside the car for at least 45 minutes.

The temperature in fort worth was 98 degrees at the time. According to statistics, the temperature inside the car could have climbed to more than 130 degrees during that 45 minutes.

Family, friends and neighbors held a vigil for Keandre Saturday evening.