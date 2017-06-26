Magic Monday With Travis Nye

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- KDLT News Today is happy to announce that Magician Travis Nye will be joining us on the last Monday of each month for Magic Mondays! Nye is a local magician who always has a couple tricks up his sleeve.

Nye grew up in Iowa and started practicing magic when he was 15 years-old. Now 16 years later, he’s still performing. He currently lives in Sioux Falls with his wife and 3-year-old son, Lincoln. He performs for schools, corporate events and private parties. Nye also has a touring show called “Premonition Live.”

In addition to being a performer, Nye also teaches classes for people of all ages. This summer he’s teaching a class for kids to learn the basics of magic. He’s also teaching a class for adults that focuses more on what Nye calls “the psychology of magic” and how it relates to everyday life. More information on how to register for classes will be available soon. To stay up to date on Nye’s classes and performances, click here.

To see Nye perform a superhero-themed trick that he created himself, watch the video above.

Travis Nye is always posting new tricks and illusions on his Facebook page, click here for more. Be sure to catch him on KDLT News Today at 6:30 a.m. on the last Monday of each month!