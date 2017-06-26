Artwork Being Added To Storm Water Inlets In Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the second year in a row, storm water inlets along the streets of downtown Sioux Falls are being painted by local artists.

The city asked for help from artist to paint the inlets in April. This year’s theme is ‘The Big Sioux Needs You’.

Designs were selected by the Visual Arts Commission in May and they were chosen based on content, relevance to the area, their visibility and impact.

The artwork is meant to draw attention to the city’s storm drain system and water quality.

“A common misconception is that storm drains lead to the sanitary sewer system and that water that flows down these drains gets treated. That’s not the case-water that flows down the storm drains actually leads directly to the Big Sioux River with little or no treatment. As the storm water washes over the pavement, it carries with it everything the water picks up. This includes litter, pollutants, pet waste, and sediment. This storm water runoff then discharges into the waterways. Our hope is that the art on these storm drains will bring attention to the purpose of the storm inlets and prevent some of the pollutants from being discharged back into the Big Sioux,” said Jessica Sexe the Sioux Falls Sustainability Coordinator.

Norberg Paints donated all of the supplies for the project, including a special sealant that will be applied once the paintings are complete to help keep the murals intact.

The City hopes to continue the project each year to continue to raise awareness.