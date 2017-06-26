Birds, Bircher Fall at Fargo

Birds, Bircher Fall at Fargo

Fargo, ND – The Canaries late rally fell just short, as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took game one of the four-game set at Newman Outdoor Field, 5-3. After the Canaries left a runner in scoring position in the top of the first, the RedHawks took an early lead against Joe Bircher in the bottom of the inning. Vaughn Bryan and Josh Mazzola hit solo home runs in the bottom of the first, giving Fargo-Moorhead an early 2-0 lead.

The Canaries cut into Fargo’s lead in the top of the third on Jabari Henry’s RBI double, but the RedHawks got the run back on KD Kang’s RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. In the top of the fifth, the Canaries loaded the bases on a double, hit-by-pitch and infield single, but the Birds were only able to get one across, cutting Fargo’s lead to 3-2.

The Birds had their chances to tie things up, leaving runners on in the fifth and seventh and grounding into double plays in the top of the fourth, fifth and sixth. And the RedHawks would extend their lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh, as Devin Ahart knocked in a pair on a two-run blast off Bircher. Bircher finished the day allowing five runs on six hits, striking out five and walking one over 7.0 innings pitched.

Ty Morrison cut the RedHawks lead to just two with his RBI single in the top of the eighth and while Fargo would threaten and load the bases in the bottom of the inning, Dylan Thompson picked up a huge strikeout to end the threat and send the Birds to bat in the ninth.

Against Casey Weathers in the top of the ninth the Canaries loaded the bases with two outs on two walks and a hit-by-pitch, but Weathers struck out Burt Reynolds to end the threat.

Will Solomon picks up the win for the RedHawks, while Bircher takes the loss for the Canaries, falling to 3-4 on the year. With the win, the RedHawks move to 18-18 on the year, while the Birds fall to 17-19.

The Birds continue their 10-game road trip on Tuesday, in game two of four against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. RHP Bryce Morow (1-2, 4.70 ERA) will take hill for the Canaries in game one against the Redhawks, with first pitch at 7:02 PM.