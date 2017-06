Business Fire In Pierre Ruled Accidental But Cause Unknown

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A weekend business fire in Pierre has been ruled accidental.

The Saturday night blaze destroyed the Branding Iron Bistro, and smoke heavily damaged the Pottery 2 Paint store next door.

Fire Chief Ian Paul tells the Capital Journal that the state fire marshal’s office conducted an initial investigation Sunday and ruled the fire accidental, though the cause still isn’t known.

No one was hurt.