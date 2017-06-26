College Borrowers Promised Loan Forgiveness Are Left To Wait

BOSTON (AP) – Thousands of former students of failed for-profit colleges are still waiting for loan forgiveness they were promised by the Obama administration.

Borrower advocates say the process to get loans canceled appears to have slowed since President Donald Trump took office.

The Education Department disputes that. It provided data Monday to The Associated Press showing it has cleared 7,100 of the 16,000 pending cases approved under Obama. Others are to be discharged shortly.

Still, borrower advocates say the wait has caused borrowers financial harm. Some have lost wages and tax returns to debt collectors.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says cases are being processed “as expeditiously as possible.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Trump’s administration is “stepping on a bunch of people who have already been stepped on.”