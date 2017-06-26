Cox helps Aberdeen get split at Renner with glove and bat

Cox helps Aberdeen get split at Renner with glove and bat
Mark Ovenden
Renner, SD… The Renner legion team is having a great season thus far. And the home team improved to 21-6 with a 5-2 win over Aberdeen in the first of 2 Monday night. But Smitty’s came roaring back to win the nightcap behind the overall play of Colton Cox who made a great diving catch in CF and then clubbed a 3-run HR to give his team the lead in the top of the 4th and they went on to win 14-9.

