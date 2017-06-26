Cox helps Aberdeen get split at Renner with glove and bat

Cox helps Aberdeen get split at Renner with glove and bat

Renner, SD… The Renner legion team is having a great season thus far. And the home team improved to 21-6 with a 5-2 win over Aberdeen in the first of 2 Monday night. But Smitty’s came roaring back to win the nightcap behind the overall play of Colton Cox who made a great diving catch in CF and then clubbed a 3-run HR to give his team the lead in the top of the 4th and they went on to win 14-9.