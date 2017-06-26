Dale Bartscher Joining Marty Jackley’s Campaign For Governor

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The founder of a South Dakota conservative advocacy group is joining Marty Jackley’s campaign for governor.

Jackley’s campaign said Monday that former Family Heritage Alliance executive director Dale Bartscher will serve as state political director for the campaign. Jackley says Bartscher will be a “tremendous asset.”

Bartscher helped establish the grassroots Family Heritage Alliance in 2010, and he’s been a well-known lobbyist at the state Capitol. Bartscher says he will be crisscrossing the state for Jackley.

Jackley, the state attorney general, and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem are Republicans competing to succeed GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who can’t run again because of term limits. The Republican primary election is in June 2018 after what is expected to be an intense campaign.

State Senate Democratic leader Billie Sutton has also entered the 2018 race.