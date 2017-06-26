Dry Conditions Keeping Sprinkler Systems Busy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With much of the Sioux empire facing drought conditions, sprinkler systems are working overtime, but that means more repairs are needed. One lawn care company said they’ve seen an uptick in business because of the dry weather. It comes at an already busy time for the company.

Sprinkler Systems can definitely be a time saver for many, but the Customer Service Manager with Kut and Kill Lawn Care Services , Kyle Magnuson, said if you don’t do a winter blow-out before the season, it can cause issues with your sprinkler system. However, he said not everyone will have issues when it comes time to turn on the sprinklers.

“It’s hit-or-miss depending upon the conditions of the yard. Sometimes if you have a lower sprinkler head in the yard, you can experience some freezing where water can pull in the yard or in some of the valve boxes.”

Magnuson said if you are having issues with your sprinkler system, you can use a regular garden hose until repairs can be done and there are a few things you can try before calling the professionals for help.

“Check for leaks. Make sure that you’re not losing a whole lot of water around the valve boxes,” said Magnuson

Magnuson stressed that if your repairs require digging into the ground, it’s best to leave the work for the experts. Kut and Kill said once your sprinkler system is up-and-running, they are pretty important for your lawn. They said a lot of water and fertilizer are key to a nice green lawn which everyone seems to want for some reason or another.

“Whether for their dogs to get out and have an actual yard or for their kids or just for themselves, you know it’s eye appealing. You don’t want to have nothing but dirt and weeds out in your yard,” said Sod Foreman with Kut and Kill, Caleb Dibbern.

Dibbern said its hard work to get people’s lawn in great shape, but it pays off in the end.

“Normally we show up to a dirt yard, nothing but dirt and we get to leave leaving it green which is a pretty good feeling.”

In Sioux Falls, the city is at Stage 1″ for lawn watering which means minimum restrictions for watering your lawn is every other day and not between noon to 5PM.