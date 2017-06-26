Endangered Snow Monkey Born At The Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Great Plains Zoo announced today the birth of an endangered Snow Monkey baby. The male baby, born on May 16, is the sixth Snow Monkey born at the Zoo, and is one of 24 endangered species cared for by the Zoo.

“The arrival of the Snow Monkey baby is a very significant and exciting birth,” said Elizabeth A. Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. “The Great Plains Zoo is one of only 14 zoos to care for this endangered species, so a Snow Monkey can be a rare find in U.S. zoos.”

With the new addition, the Zoo is now home to 14 Snow Monkeys. The baby was born to 9-year-old Isshi and 12-year old Kisho. On average, infants weigh about one pound at birth and are carried on their mothers’ bellies for the first four weeks. Also known as Japanese Macaques, Snow Monkeys are native to the snowy mountains of Japan and are well-known for their intelligence and social behavior.

Guests to the Zoo’s annual fundraising gala, Jungle Jubilee, on Thursday, August 3, can bid on a chance to name the new baby during the live auction. Jungle Jubilee tickets can be purchased online at www.greatzoo.org/junglejubilee or by calling 605-367-8313, ext. 132.