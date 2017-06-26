Hit And Run Crash In Sioux Falls Causes Thousands In Damage

Police Looking For Known Woman Suspect

Police say the driver involved in a hit and run crash in south Sioux Falls caused thousands of dollars in damage.

According to police, the accident happened Sunday at around 9 p.m. Police say a woman driving a Yukon was traveling east in the westbound lane on Ralph Rogers Road, and then drove out onto Minnesota Avenue. The SUV then T-boned a Toyota Highlander heading north.

Police say the diver, who is in her 30’s, tried to take off in the Yukon, but hit some trees. She then fled on foot. The passenger in her vehicle identified her to police, but they haven’t found her yet.

The Yukon received $10,000 in damage, and the Toyota around $5,000. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.