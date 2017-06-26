Man Charged With Assaulting Boy, Promising Video Game

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Prosecutors say a Mount Vernon man sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy after promising him a video game.

Court documents say 27-year-old Tyler Dobras was caring for the boy in June 2016 at a residence in Mitchell and told him he would buy a video game for him if he participated in a sex act.

The Daily Republic reports authorities say the boy agreed and finally told his mother this month. Dobras is charged with first-degree rape, a felony that’s punishable by up to life in prison.

An attorney for Dobras did not immediately return a call for comment.