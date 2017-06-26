Man Charged With Assaulting Boy, Promising Video Game

Adel Toay
Share This:

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Prosecutors say a Mount Vernon man sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy after promising him a video game.

Court documents say 27-year-old Tyler Dobras was caring for the boy in June 2016 at a residence in Mitchell and told him he would buy a video game for him if he participated in a sex act.

The Daily Republic reports authorities say the boy agreed and finally told his mother this month. Dobras is charged with first-degree rape, a felony that’s punishable by up to life in prison.

An attorney for Dobras did not immediately return a call for comment.

Related Post

State of Emergency Declared as Tens of Thousands S...
South Dakota Girl With Cancer Prevented From Gradu...
After Legislative Defeat, Gun Bill Backers To Keep...
Badlands Motor Speedway Releases Statement Amid Pu...

You Might Also Like