Severe Weather Possible Tuesday

Storms Expected to Bring Large Hail and Strong Winds

After a quiet and dry weekend across the Sioux Empire our atmosphere is looking like it might light some fireworks of its own, one week ahead of the national holiday. Severe weather looks likely into central South Dakota on Tuesday where we have a “slight risk” (yellow area in the photo above). Large hail & damaging wind gusts will be our biggest threats with 2″ hail & 70+ mph wind gusts possible in southern SD. The areas with the best chance at seeing the strongest storms are highlighted in the black “hatched” mark, where there is a 10% or greater probability of significant severe weather within 25 miles of a point.

The timing of this round of storms looks to be late in the afternoon and into the evening Tuesday. It looks as though storms will start to fire up after the 7pm time-frame and pick up steam as we get into the overnight. Storms won’t be towards the I-29 corridor until after midnight into Wednesday morning, and will continue to push east from there.

The good news is that with these storms we will see some nice rainfall, which would hopefully help areas that are in a severe-to-extreme drought. As of last Thursday, 2% of the state of South Dakota had climbed into the second-highest level of drought and things haven’t been much better over the last week. Twenty percent of the state is now in a severe drought, while 50% of the state is in a moderate drought (the lowest level of drought).

Forecasted rainfall isn’t terribly high, but it is definitely better than nothing! At this point the heaviest rain looks to fall into eastern South Dakota overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Some spots might see 0.50” to 1.00” of rainfall by the midday on Wednesday.

If you don’t get much rain Tuesday into Wednesday don’t get too discouraged, because we have several other chances as we roll into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. The Weather Prediction Center’s (WPC) 7-day rainfall outlook shows that some spots across our area will likely see one to two inches of rain by this time next week. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more than that by the beginning of the week.

With the severe weather threat, make sure you are staying up to date on the forecast and following us on Facebook and Twitter. We will have updates on the threat as the day progresses. If there are some storms we will be on Facebook LIVE to keep you ahead of the storms! Fingers crossed we won’t have to worry about that and we just get a nice soaking rain!

Brandon Spinner

Chief Meteorologist

Twitter: @wxspinner89

Facebook: Meteorologist Brandon Spinner